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JEE Main April session 2026 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE answer key likely today; direct links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

jeemain.nta.nic.in April session answer key 2026 Live: JEE Main April session answer key 2026 is likely to be out today, April 11. Know how to check and download JEE Main answer key PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

jeemain.nta.nic.in April session answer key 2026 Live: JEE Main answer key release date, download links.
jeemain.nta.nic.in April session answer key 2026 Live: JEE Main answer key release date, download links. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session answer key 2026 is likely to be released today, April 11. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main April session 2026 answer key objection window link will also be opened today, the candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main April session exam was held between April 2 and 8, 2026.  

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main April session answer key. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.  

The candidates can also raise objections on JEE Main April session answer key, they need to pay Rs 200 per question. Here are the steps to follow to raise objections on JEE answer key PDF - 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link 
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
  • Upload answers and supported document PDF 
  • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
  • Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.    

Live updates :JEE Main April session 2026 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 11:27 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to raise objection on JEE Main answer key 2026

    1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    2. Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link 
    3. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
    4. Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
    5. Upload answers and supported document PDF 
    6. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
    7. Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.      
  • 11:26 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Main answer key 2026 link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main April session answer key. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main answer key 2026 links

    JEE Main answer key 2026 link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main April session answer key. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main answer key 2026 websites

    JEE Main answer key 2026 will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main April session answer key. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.   

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main April session answer key release date 2026

    JEE Main April session answer key is likely to be out today, April 11.  The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main April session 2026 answer key objection window link will also be opened today, the candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

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