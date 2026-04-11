JEE Main April session 2026 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE answer key likely today; direct links

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session answer key 2026 is likely to be released today, April 11. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main April session 2026 answer key objection window link will also be opened today, the candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main April session exam was held between April 2 and 8, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main April session answer key. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

The candidates can also raise objections on JEE Main April session answer key, they need to pay Rs 200 per question. Here are the steps to follow to raise objections on JEE answer key PDF -