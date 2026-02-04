JEE Main answer key 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download JEE Main answer key 2026: JEE Main answer key download link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to download JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supported document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main answer key 2026: How to raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supported document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main result date 2026

JEE Main January session result 2026 will be announced by February 12, the candidates can check and download JEE Main January session scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.