JEE Main admit card 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main hall ticket 2026 will be released soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session is scheduled to be held from January 21 to 29, 2026.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session hall ticket 2026 will be released next week, by January 17. The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. JEE Main January session exam 2026 date has been revised, the engineering entrance will now be held from January 21 to 29, 2026.

To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main admit card 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.