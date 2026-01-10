Advertisement
  JEE Main admit card 2026 release date (Live Updates): JEE hall ticket to be out on this date; download link

  Live JEE Main admit card 2026 release date (Live Updates): JEE hall ticket to be out on this date; download link

JEE Main admit card 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main hall ticket 2026 will be released soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session is scheduled to be held from January 21 to 29, 2026.

How to download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
How to download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session hall ticket 2026 will be released next week, by January 17. The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. JEE Main January session exam 2026 date has been revised, the engineering entrance will now be held from January 21 to 29, 2026.

To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
  • JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download
  • Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main admit card 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details. 

Live updates :JEE Main hall ticket 2026 release date and time, direct link

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 exam schedule

    January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28

    Paper One (BE/ BTech)

    January 29

    Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), Paper 2A & 2B (both). 

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main admit card 2026

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main hall ticket 2026

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main admit card 2026: Where to download

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main admit card 2026: Official website to download

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main hall ticket 2026 release date

    JEE Main hall ticket 2026 is likely to be released by January 17, 3 to 4 days before the JEE Main which will commence from January 21. JEE Main January session exam 2026 date has been revised, the engineering entrance will now be held from January 21 to 29, 2026. 

\