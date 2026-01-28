JEE Main 2026 tentative cutoff: Check category-wise cut off percentile JEE Main cut off percentile 2026: As per experts, the cutoff percentile for general category will be between 92-95, OBC-NCL- 77-79, EWS- 81-84, SC- 62-64, ST- 44-47.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one on day five (January 28) was reviewed as moderately difficult. As per experts, the Mathematics paper was difficult and time-consuming, while Chemistry and Physics were of almost equal difficulty. Analysing the difficulty level of JEE Main 2026 shift one of day five, the experts have provided an expected cutoff percentile. As per experts, the cutoff percentile for general category will be between 92-95, OBC-NCL- 77-79, EWS- 81-84, SC- 62-64, ST- 44-47.

The JEE Main cutoff is the minimum score a student must get to qualify for the next stage, JEE Advanced. It is also called the qualifying percentile and is different from the admission cutoff for colleges. Only candidates scoring above the cutoff can apply for IITs and other top institutes. JEE Main 2026 (day five) analysis Live Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the official cutoff after the results in April, but based on today’s exam difficulty and student reactions, here’s an expected cutoff for JEE Main 2026. The cutoff is different for each category and depends on the number of applicants, available seats, and the difficulty level of the exam

JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 (shift one) analysis

As per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, the Mathematics paper was difficult and time-consuming, while Chemistry and Physics were of almost equal difficulty. Here's the section-wise analysis of JEE Main day five shift one-

Physics

The Physics section was on the easier side. Questions were asked from almost all major chapters, with a higher number from Electromagnetism, while Optics and Waves had relatively fewer. Mechanics had an average representation. A few questions were time-consuming, but overall the section was manageable. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were also adequately represented.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section was easy to moderate in difficulty. Questions were evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with a slightly greater emphasis on Organic Chemistry. Many questions were statement-based and closely aligned with NCERT concepts. While not very difficult, some required careful reading and conceptual understanding.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was moderate to difficult and the most time-consuming. Questions were well spread across the syllabus, with higher weightage from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics like 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had an average presence. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate representation. The lengthy calculations and tricky problems made this section the toughest of all.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

