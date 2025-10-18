JEE Main 2026 preparation tips to boost your score JEE Main 2026 preparation tips: Just months left for the JEE Main 2025, the candidates can follow these preparation tips that will help them to boost their strategy and to secure cent percentile in engineering entrance. Check preparation tips and tricks.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session registration will begin soon and the exam is scheduled to be held in January. Just months left for the JEE Main 2025, the candidates can follow these preparation tips that will help them to boost their strategy and to secure cent percentile in engineering entrance.

To boost candidates' preparations for JEE Main, Ramesh Batlish, JEE Expert – Aakash INVICTUS has shared valuable tips with India TV Digital that will help students score well in JEE Main.

JEE Main 2026 preparation tips to score cent percentile

Trust your Source of Preparation – avoid confusion of referring to several online sources.

Maintain a Formula & Mistake Notebook – revise this weekly

Revise Daily – keep a daily slot for quick revision

Avoid Burnout – take short breaks and maintain a healthy routine

Stay Consistent – even 6–8 focused hours daily can give great results.

Mock Test Strategy

Begin with one mock test per week and gradually increase to 3–4

Analyze each test thoroughly.

Accuracy

Time spent per question

Topics with maximum errors

Work on your exam temperament: practice completing papers in 2 hours 45 minutes to leave time for review.

Board Exam Preparation in Parallel

Study Class XII topics in depth — many of these overlap with JEE Main syllabus

Practice subjective-style answers with proper presentation

Use NCERT Textbooks as your primary reference, especially in Chemistry

Allocate at least 25 per cent of your study time to Boards from November onwards.

Revision Techniques

Use short notes and flashcards for rapid revisions

Solve chapter-wise tests and work on error logs

Focus more on solving problems than reading theory

Regularly revise formulas, reactions, and key concepts — at least twice per week.

JEE Main month-by-month strategy: Last 90 days

October: Strengthen Concepts + Sync with Boards

Complete 70 per cent of JEE syllabus

Align JEE topics with Class XII Board chapters

Solve chapter-wise questions from coaching material

Start using error logs and formula sheets.

November: Full Coverage + Test Practice Begins

Wrap up pending syllabus

Begin full-syllabus JEE Main tests from a trusted Source.

Focus on Board-style questions for each chapter

Use revision capsules for Chemistry and Maths.

December: Revision, Mock Tests and Fine-tuning

Daily revision from short notes/flashcards

3 full-length JEE Main tests per week

Solve Class XII sample papers under timed conditions

Work on test-taking skills: time allocation, question selection, accuracy.

Additional tips to maximise output

Weekly Planning: Every Sunday, plan your weekly targets and test slots.

Active Recall Techniques: Use flashcards, self-quizzing, and mind maps.

Peer Discussions: Discuss concepts with friends—it helps retain and clarify.

Stay Healthy: Exercise daily, eat well, and sleep 6–8 hours. A fresh mind thinks faster.

Stay Positive: Visualize success, not stress. Trust your preparation.

With few days left for JEE Main, practice sample papers and attempt mock tests daily to secure cent percentile in the engineering entrance.