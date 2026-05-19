JEE Advanced answer key date 2026: When will JEE Advanced answer key be out at jeeadv.ac.in? Check result date

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) answer key 2026 will be released on Monday, May 25. The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced answer key on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates will also get opportunity to raise objections on JEE Advanced answer key.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Advanced answer key PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced answer key PDF link. JEE Advanced answer key PDF will be available for download, save JEE Advanced answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced answer key PDF link

JEE Advanced answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on JEE Advanced answer key

To raise objections on JEE Advanced answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced answer key objection window link. Enter the required login credentials. Choose questions you wish to raise objections. Submit answers and supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save JEE Advanced answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on JEE Advanced answer key, JEE Advanced final answer key and result will be released on June 1, 2026. The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced final answer key and scorecard PDF on the official portal - jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced paper analysis 2026

JEE Advanced was held on May 17. The candidates who had appeared for JEE Advanced analysed the paper as "moderately difficult". Here are the detailed analysis of paper one and two -

JEE Advanced paper one analysis 2026

According to Ramesh Batlish, JEE Expert, "the paper pattern comprised 4 SCQs, 4 MCQs, 4 Matrix match, and 4 Integer type questions, with no negative marking for integer type, and -1 mark deduction for MCQ, SCQ, and Matrix match questions. Questions comprised of major chapters of Class 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics."

Overall, it was on the moderately tough and also tougher compared to JEE Advanced 2025 (paper one).

Difficulty level subject wise:

Chemistry: Easy to Moderate

Physics: Moderate and Lengthy

Mathematics: Difficult level.

Paper two analysis

As per Ramesh Batlish, JEE Expert, "the paper 2 comprised 4 SCQs, 5 MCQs, 2 Paragraphs with 4 questions (+2,0) marking scheme, and 5 Integer type questions, with no negative marking for integer type, and -1 mark deduction for MCQ, SCQ."

Overall, it was moderate and lengthy compared to paper one, the expert said.

Difficulty level subject wise:

Chemistry: Moderate to Difficult

Physics: Difficult

Mathematics: Easy to Moderate.

For details on JEE Advanced 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read : JEE Advanced paper analysis 2026: How was IIT-entrance paper? Check answer key, result date