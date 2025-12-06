JEE Advanced 2026 exam date out; details here JEE Advanced 2026: JEE Advanced will be held on May 17 in two shifts; paper one from 9 am to 12 pm and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) exam date has been released, JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026. The IIT admission test will be held in two shifts; paper one from 9 am to 12 pm and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The details on JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus, marking scheme, registration schedule, exam cities will be released soon. The candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2026 website- jeeadv.ac.in for more updates.

Who are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026?

Around 2.5 lakh qualified candidates in JEE Main 2026 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026. JEE Main is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions; session one from January 21 to 30 and session two from April 1 to 10, 2026.

JEE Advanced paper pattern 2026

JEE Advanced paper will consist of two compulsory three hours papers each covering Physics, Chemistry and Math. The paper involves varied question types like MCQs (single & multiple correct), Numerical Answer Type (NAT) (integer/decimal), and Paragraph/Matrix Match questions.

JEE Advanced 2026 qualifying marks

For each correct response, 3 marks will be awarded, while one mark will be deducted for incorrect response.

JEE Advanced admit card 2026

JEE Advanced admit card will be available for download three to four days before the exam on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates can expect their admit card to be released by May 13. The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Advanced hall ticket-

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

JEE Advanced hall ticket 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Advanced admit card 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Advanced 2026, please visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.