Jammu and Kashmir winter vacation announced for colleges from December 27

Jammu and Kashmir winter vacation 2024 dates are announced for the colleges. The J&K government on Friday announced that winter vacations in the colleges will begin from December 27. As per the official orders issued by the higher education department, all government degree colleges in the Kashmir division and those in the Winter Zone of Jammu Division would observe winter break from December 27 to February 14, 2025.

According to the communique issued by the higher education department, the winter vacations in the summer zone of Jammu Division would begin from January 1 and will continue till January 10, 2025. Meanwhile, the winter vacations for the schools in Jammu and Kashmir are already ongoing.

The School Education Department (SED) on December 6 announced winter vacation for all government and private schools in the Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu in a phased manner from December 10. "Classes up to 5th standard will observe vacation from December 10, 2024, to February 28, 2025, while classes 6th to 12th will observe winter vacations from December 16, 2024, to February 28, 2025," the official order read.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the winter break for colleges in view of the upcoming 'Chillai-Kalan'. The hardest winter period in J and K begins tomorrow, December 21. The meteorological department has speculated mostly a dry weather till December 26 with a possibility of light snowfall in higher reaches of the valley on the night of December 21-22.

As per the official weather report, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6 on Friday. It is two degrees Celsius down from Thursday night. The extreme cold conditions led to the freezing of water supply lines in several areas, including the Dal Lake.

