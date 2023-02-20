Follow us on Image Source : DHARMENDRA PRADHAN (TWITTER HANDLE) Jaadui Pitara: Education minister launches learning-teaching material for kids

Jaadui Pitara: Under the National Curriculum Framework Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched learning-teaching material for foundational years of children. The innovative learning material launched by Education Minister is named as 'Jaadui Pitara.'

"It is an innovative, child-centric learning pedagogy that will prepare young children for the life-long journey of learning and fulfill one of the most vital recommendations of the new National Education Policy (NEP)," Pradhan said at the launch here. "Jaadui Pitara" is envisaged as a child-centric, innovative, toy-based learning experience that will strengthen conceptual understanding amongst learners of 3-8 years of age.

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, 'A historic day in making the learning landscape more vibrant. In line with the vision of PM @narendramodi ji, launched #JaaduiPitara with Dr. K Kasturirangan ji & @Annapurna4BJP ji-a play-based learning-teaching material tailored for children between the age group of 3-8 years.'

'#JaaduiPitara, comprising of playbooks, toys, puzzles, posters, flashcards, story books, worksheets as well as reflecting the local culture, social context and languages are designed to pique curiosity and accommodate the diverse needs of learners in the foundational stage,' he said.

Pradhan further tweeted, '#JaaduiPitara developed under the National Curriculum Framework is available in 13 Indian languages. It is a giant leap towards enriching the learning-teaching environment and making it more child-centric, lively and joyful for the #AmritGeneration as envisioned in the NEP 2020.'

'NCERT as a national think-tank must leverage technology to translate the materials in the #JaaduiPitara in all Indian languages and endeavour to expand its reach as well as make it available to all SCERTs for transforming early childhood care & education scenario of our country,' said Dharmendra Pradhan.

