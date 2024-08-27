India to host International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics next year; details here

Follow us on Image Source : X India to host IOAA 2025 in Mumbai

India will host the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Mumbai in August 2025. The announcement was made by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, TIFR on its social media account on facebook. The official post stated, "India will host #IOAA2025! The 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics will be held in Mumbai, India in August 2025, with @HBCSE_TIFR leading the efforts. The IOAA flag was formally handed over to the Indian team at the closing ceremony of IOAA2024. Stay tuned!"

India bags one gold and four silver medals at the 17th IOAA

Meanwhile, the Indian Team won one gold and four silver medals at the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, which took place in Brazil this year. Daksh won the gold, while Aayush, Banibrata, Panini, and Sanidhya were awarded the silver medals. The official post from HBCSE's X handle stated, "The stars from Team India shine at the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics #IOAA2024, at Vassouras, Brazil, winning 1 gold (Daksh) and 4 silver medals (Aayush, Banibrata, Panini and Sanidhya). Congratulations students and mentors!"

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. How do we get invitation for our team to participate in IOAA?

The host country will open the IOAA website for that year about 6 months before the event. All countries will be invited to do pre-registration on the event website. Only the pre-registered countries can ask for an official invitation addressed to the education ministry / equivalent authority of the country.

Q. What data a team need to submit at the time of pre-registration (typically 6-8 months before the event)?

At the time of pre-registration, the team needs to only provide the contact details of the main team leader or NOC, contact details of the Ministry of Education and the expected number of participants (students/leaders/observers/guest students). The names of the participants are not necessary at this stage.