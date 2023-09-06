IIT Mandi suspended 10 students for ragging juniors, disciplinary action against 62 others

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIMEDIA COMMONS IIT Mandi suspended 10 students for ragging juniors

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi on Wednesday suspended 10 students, including office-bearers of the student body for allegedly ragging their juniors during a recent event. The institute has also initiated disciplinary action against 62 others.

According to the officials, disciplinary action taken against the students includes fines ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 and community service of 20 to 60 hours, according to the extent of the students' involvement in the incident. Among the 10 students who have been suspended from the hostel and academics until December 2023 are three office holders of the institute's student body. The action came after the first-year students complained anonymously to the authorities that the seniors had ragged them during an introductory event.

"Recently, an incident of ragging came to the institute's notice. It was found that some B Tech students were involved in ragging freshers. Disciplinary action is being taken against 72 students involved in the incident," a statement issued by the institute said.

"IIT Mandi is committed to ensuring that all students on campus feel safe and are not exposed to any form of harassment. The institute encourages students to report such incidents immediately to ensure corrective action is taken and such incidents are prevented on campus," it added.

ALSO READ | UGC team visits Jadavpur University to assess measures taken to prevent ragging

According to reports, the incident took place last month on August 11 when during an introductory event, some seniors shouted and made first-year students stand in corners. The incident occurred a few weeks after a 17-year-old student from Jadavpur University died after falling from a hostel balcony on the second level. His family alleged he had been ragged.

ALSO READ | Jadavpur University student death: Initial police probe reveals sexual molestation, ragging

A panel set up by the university to probe the death of the student on Tuesday confirmed that he was subjected to severe ragging and recommended punitive action against those who were involved in the crime. In order to forbid, prevent, and eliminate the scourge of ragging, the University Grants Commission has drafted policies to control the issue in higher educational institutions.

The UGC in 2009 notified "Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions" that are mandatory for all universities and institutions.

(With PTI Inputs)