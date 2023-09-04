UGC team visits Jadavpur University to assess measures taken to prevent ragging

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL UGC team visits Jadavpur University

A team of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday visited the Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata to assess the measures taken to prevent ragging on campus, weeks after a student died at its hostel.

According to the JU's officiating Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau, the four-member team of the UGC will oversee the infrastructure available on the campus to avert incidents like ragging, and hold talks with university officials and other stakeholders.

The team will also go to the main boys' hostel, where the first-year undergraduate student allegedly ragged and eventually died on August 10. Sau stated that a thorough response would be provided to the UGC as soon as possible in response to its inquiries over whether the university is adhering to the anti-ragging policies.

"CCTV cameras are already there on the campus, and some more will be installed at strategic points. The work order has already been issued," he told reporters, adding that the details will be shared with the UGC team.

The four-member team of the UGC includes National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) Vice-Chancellor Shashikala Wanjari, VC of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari Sanjay Srivastava, Associate Professor of NIT-Durgapur Joydeep Banerjee, and joint secretary in UGC Vipin Kaushal.

The UGC had earlier expressed its displeasure with the report sent by JU regarding the measures taken to stop ragging on campus in the wake of the student's death.

(With PTI Inputs)