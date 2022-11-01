ICAI to conduct CA Final Exam 2022 today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Admit card for CA final examination is available on the official website of ICAI - icai.org or eservices.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA Final Exam 2022 today (November 1). CA final exam will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM. Admit card for CA final examination is available on the official website of ICAI - icai.org or eservices.icai.org

Meanwhile, CA Inter Exams are also set to begin on November 2, 2022.

The candidates are advised to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour while arriving for the examination. Protocols like wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing are mandatory at the examination centre.

Recently, the ICAI CA Final November Exams 2022 was postponed in Shimla City Centre in the backdrop of the upcoming general election in Himachal Pradesh.

ICAI CA Final November 2022 Exam: Important Guidelines to be followed:

1. Candidates are requested to bring their admit card without fail along with a valid photo ID card.

2. No electronic devices are allowed at the exam centre.

3. Reach the exam hall 1 hour prior to the examination.

4. Attempt all questions given in the question paper.

