ICAI Final result 2021 declared on icaiexam.icai.org | Check toppers list, pass percentage

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday released the final exam results of CA Final 2021 and CA Foundation 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on icaiexam.icai.org and other ICAI websites.

Surat's Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala has topped in the CA Final (New Scheme) exam. She secured 640 out of 800 marks, and has the All India Rank (AIR) 1.The second and third ranks have been secured by Khatauli's Nitin Jain and Chennai's Nivedita N.

The CA Club Twitter account has also shared the list of toppers, alongwith the minimum pass percentage, for all those who appeared.

ICAI has also released respective pass percentages for both the Old and New scheme of the CA Final Examination held in Dec 2021.

ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021: How to check

Visit ICAI website- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in Click on ICAI CA Final/ Foundation result link on the homepage. Enter your registration number, roll number and other credentials to log in. Your ICAI CA Final and Foundation Result 2021 will appear on the screen. Check your result and download it for future reference.

