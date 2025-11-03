ICAI CA Foundation result 2025 out at icai.nic.in/caresult; direct link to download scorecard PDF

Advertisement
ICAI CA Foundation result 2025: ICAI CA Foundation scorecard 2025 is available for download on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. Know how to download CA Foundation scorecard 2025 PDF.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Foundation exam result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check and download CA Foundation scorecard PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To check and download ICAI CA Foundation exam 2025 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA Foundation scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA Foundation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA Foundation scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at icai.nic.in/caresult  

  • Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult 
  • Click on ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter roll number and registration number as the login credentials 
  • ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

ICAI CA Foundation scorecard will contain  candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details. 

How to download ICAI CA Foundation merit list PDF  

The candidates can check and download CA Foundation merit list 2025 PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To download CA Foundation toppers list PDF link, candidates need to visit the official portals- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on merit list PDF link. CA Foundation merit list PDF will be available for download, save CA Foundation toppers list PDF and take a print out. 

  1. Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult
  2. Click on CA toppers list PDF link
  3. CA Foundation merit list PDF will be available for download 
  4. Save CA Foundation merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on ICAI CA Foundation result 2025, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.  

