HTET Admit Card 2022 is out now; Check on bseh.org.in, see simple steps to download

HTET Admit Card 2022 is out now. The Board of School Education Haryana has now released the admit card for HTET 2022 Exams on the official website bseh.org.in. The admit card of those candidates is available on the official websites who applied for the HTET 2022. For HTET, candidates can also download their admit card from the Haryana TET website i,e. haryanaytet.in apart from the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana bseh.org.in.

To download the admit card students must visit the official website. For fetching the data, they will need login credentials including the registration number and the password. For the betterment of the candidates, it is advised that they must download their admit card in time to avoid the last-minute rush and crashed website. The HTET Exam 2022 will be carried out in 3 stages. The board has finalized 504 centers for the examination. As per the official notice released by the board, 3,05,717 candidate have enrolled their name for this exam.

Know How To Check and Download HTET Admit Card 2022:

1. For HTET visit the official websites bseh.org.in or haryanaytet.in.

2. Click on the link for the Admit Card.3. Enter your required login credentials.4. After submitting the login credentials, check your admit card.5. Download the admit card for the future.6. You can also take a printout of the admit card.

Candidates must note that the admit card is essential to appear in the examination. Without admit card, you can't seat for the examination. As per the syllabus of the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test, candidates must prepare for quantitative aptitude, Hindi and English, mathematics, reasoning, environmental studies, child development and pedagogy and others. HTET exams will be conducted on December 3 and 4, 2022.

