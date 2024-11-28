How to be a part of national quiz for Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue? - dates, eligibility, prize, more

Follow us on Image Source : MYGOV.IN Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited applications for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, scheduled to take place on January 11, and 12 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This initiative is part of efforts to connect youngsters having no political background with politics.

In a post on X, pm urges candidates to join this initiative, and writes, ''My young friends, there is an interesting Quiz, which will ensure you can be a part of the historic Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on 12th Jan 2025. This is a very special opportunity for letting your innovative ideas be heard by the topmost levels of Government. It will be your indelible contribution to achieving our goal of a Viksit Bharat.''

According to the official website, The Viksit Bharat Quiz Challenge will test participants' understanding and awareness of India's significant milestones and achievements.

This initiative is coinciding with Swami Vivekananda's 162nd Birth anniversary, which is more than a competition. It is a reimaging of the National Youth Festival, bringing together selected youth from villages to cities, alongside experts, thought leaders and even the prime minister.

How to participate in Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue?

To participate in this quiz, the individuals are required to first ace the Viksit Bharat Ace Challenge. Individuals can visit mybharat.gov.in to take the quiz. The window for participating in the national quiz is open from November 25 and will remain available till December 5, 2024. It's a time-bound quiz, which is available in 12 languages, where participants answer 10 questions in just 300 seconds.

Eligibility:

Participants must be between the age group of 15 and 29 years are eligible to participate.

Prize money

The Top best performer of the Quiz will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000/-

The second-best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 75,000/-

The Third best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000/-

Consolation Prizes of Rs 2,000/- each will be awarded to next Top 100 participants.

Additionally, next Top 200 participants will receive Additional Consolation Prizes of Rs 1,000/- each.

A digital certificate of participation will be provided to all the participants.

Do's and Dont's