How should people brace for upcoming phase of year when pollution is at its peak

Let's take a closer look at the main pollutants, their origins and the effect they have on our health.

As we near the fall and winter season, many can be seen already preparing to tackle the menace of pollution, which is expected to be at its peak during the period. But is this part of the year the most polluted? Or is pollution a year-long problem? In either case, what is it that we need to do to minimize its impact? To find out the answers, we spoke with V Deekshith Vara Prasad, Co-Founder & CEO of IIT Chennai-incubated startup and clean tech pioneer AirOk. Excerpts from the interview:

There are a few things we can implement to avoid severe problems. A few suggestions like keeping windows and doors closed during early mornings, and later in the evening hours. The use of cooking equipment should also be minimized and one should avoid painting and polishing during this season. If you are nearby a construction site, you may think of covering windows and doors using blankets. Also, it is better to remove carpets and ensure regular cleaning and keep your footwear outside as they bring lots of PM2.5. Also critical in today’s environment scenario that you keep an advanced air purifier at home.

What are the different kinds of major pollutants that people should be aware of?

Let’s take a closer look at the main pollutants, their origins and the effect they have on our health. This information will allow us to think about the main pollutants in our environment. Particulate matter in the atmosphere with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5) is the biggest environmental cause of death and illness.PM is a complex mixture of solid and liquid particles that are suspended in the air. PM is a good indicator of air quality, as it is the air pollutant with the greatest capacity to affect human health. It is therefore one of the most widely used indicators of air pollution in the world. Particles can be of different sizes and are measured in microns (μm) in diameter. The most harmful to humans are PM10 (with a diameter of fewer than 10 μm) and PM2.5 (with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 μm). Exposure to these particles can affect both the lungs and the heart.Ozone(O3) is also a major component of urban haze and the third leading cause of global warming, after methane and carbon dioxide. It remains in the atmosphere for anything from a few hours to several days. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) these also one of the main pollutants indoors, Examples of VOCs include paints and lacquers, cleaning supplies, pesticides, building materials and furniture, office equipment such as copiers and printers, craft materials including glues and adhesives, permanent markers and photographic solutions. Apart from these toxic gases are considered major pollutants.

Which are the most state-of-the-art air purification technologies currently in India?

There may be a few technologies that power the best home air purifiers for dust, but not for a combination of Allergens, Smoke, Pet Dander, Mold Viruses etc. For instance, one of the most common technologies, HEPA, is good in arresting a considerable amount of pollutants but is in no way a complete solution. EGAPA is one-of-its-kind indigenous made-in-India technology that gives a comprehensive 360-degree solution to this real problem that we face almost every minute of the day.

Tell us about Claim Your Right to Clean Air campaign. How can people from different walks of life be a part of it?

Let’s see a few stats before answering this, The average concentration of PM2.5 in an Indian city is 150 µg/ m 3 of air. The WHO prescribed limit is 25 µg/m3. Globally as per WHO 3.2 million deaths from household air pollution exposure. As a company, we believe this need to be addressed on large scale and that’s the reason, we want everyone to be part of our mission.

Claim Your Right to Clean Air is awareness as well as a crowd-funding drive to bolster the cause of clean energy and pure air. The campaign enables individuals to become an active part of the clean air mission through crowdfunding, being carried out by AirOk in association with Tykeinvest. Anyone from anywhere, who feels the need for pure air, can be a part of this campaign. The sum gathered would be used to aid R&D in clean energy.

From being an IIT-incubated startup to a clean tech crusader, AirOk has come a long way. Throw some light on the journey and major milestones

It’s a journey with a greater cause that kept our team motivated in challenging times, though there are setbacks in establishing a brand and making people aware of air pollution and its effects, Feedback from our customers motivated us to thrive for the best and expand as much as possible, we are not limiting our self we are open to collaborations which serves the greater purpose. In that process, we were happy as we got engaged with major MNCs and appliance companies for promoting our technology through their products to reach a larger audience.