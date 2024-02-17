Himachal govt to appoint 6,000 nursery teachers, announces CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in budget

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Vidhan Sabha, in Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced that his government will appoint 6,000 nursery teachers as he presented his second state budget. He also said that monthly review meetings will be held in schools.

The chief minister informed that the Centre's dues to Himachal amounts to Rs 22,406 crore.

Sukhu also allocated Rs 582 crore for the agriculture sector and Rs 300 crore for the horticulture sector.

Sukhu govt hikes MSP on milk

The government has also announced that it will hike the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) for cow milk from Rs 38 to Rs 45 and buffalo milk from Rs 38 to Rs 55 per litre from April 1.

A transformation cell will also be established in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while presenting the budget.

Universal cartons to be introduced for apple packaging in Himachal and horticulture tourism will also be encouraged, he added.

The CM announced Rajiv Gandhi Prakriyat Kheti Yojna, under which 36,000 farmers -- 10 farmers from every panchayat -- will be trained in natural farming techniques.

He reiterated the state government's resolve to make Himachal Pradesh a green state by 2026.

The state government announced a special package of Rs 4,500 crore for disaster-affected people after last year's monsoon, and added that the Centre had not given any special package.

He said it was due to the financial mismanagement of the previous BJP government in the state that Himachal's total debt stood at Rs 87,788 crore.

With inputs from PTI

