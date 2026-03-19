GATE result 2026 out; check career opportunities

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 (GATE 2026) results have been declared, and candidates can now check their scores on the official websites -- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in. The scorecard, which plays a crucial role in shaping career paths, will be available for download from March 27.

Conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, GATE is one of the most important exams for engineering and science graduates, opening doors to higher education as well as prestigious government jobs.

Higher education opportunities

A valid GATE score enables candidates to secure admission into:

Master's programmes (M.Tech/M.E./M.Arch)

Direct PhD programmes in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities

Doctoral programmes across disciplines in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other government bodies

Top institutes, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and central universities, consider GATE scores for admissions, often accompanied by scholarships or stipends.

PSU recruitment opportunities

GATE scores are also widely used by leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Some of the major PSUs also consider GATE scores, though some may have additional selection processes like interviews or group discussions. Here's a list of PSUs in India