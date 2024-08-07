EducationUSA to host fair for Indian Students from August 16; registration opens

Follow us on Image Source : EDUCATIONUSA EducationUSA

EducationUSA, a network supported by the US Department of State, is organizing a fair for Indian students who aspire to study abroad. The education fair will be conducted in different cities across India from August 16 to 25. The fair will have information details about the scholarships, admissions, and other aspects of studying in the United States. Students, and parents can register for a session by visiting bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb to interact with experts and representatives from various institutions.

Education Fair to be conducted in eight major cities across India

The education fair will be conducted in eight major cities across India which includes Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, and New Delhi. EducationUSA will conduct a session on preparing applications, securing financial aid, and understanding the student visa process.

In a post on social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, 'Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador in India, wrote, 'Students and parents, I’m thrilled to invite you to our #EducationUSA Fairs, which are taking place all over India this month. This is your chance to meet representatives from more than 80 U.S. universities and learn about admissions, scholarships and much more. Register now to make your dream of studying in the U.S. a reality: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb'.

How to register?

Visit the official website of Education USA, educationusaindia.formstack.com

A form will appear on the screen

You need to choose the city in which you would like to attend the fair

Then, you need to choose the slot and click on 'Who is completing the registration'

Now, you need to provide all relevant information in the registration form and submit

Direct link to register

EducationUSA fair 2024: Schedule