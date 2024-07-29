Bagless days for classes 6-8, Education Ministry notifies guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a step towards making child education bagless, the Union Education Ministry on Monday notified guidelines for classes 6-8. The bagless days would make learning in schools more joyful, experiential and stress-free. Developed by PSS Central Institute of Vocational Education, a unit of the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the guidelines were released on the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020's fourth anniversary. The NEP had made recommendations that students of class 6-8 should participate in a 10-day bagless period.

The guideline stated, "The idea behind 10 bagless days is to make them an integral part of the teaching-learning process rather than an add-on to the existing scheme of studies of education from classes 6-8. It will not only reduce the boundaries between the bookish knowledge and application of knowledge but also expose children to the skill requirements in the work areas, thus helping them to decide the future career path."

"Every student will take a fun course during classes 6-8 that gives a survey and hands-on experience of a sampling of important vocational craft such as carpentry, electric work, metal work, gardening, pottery making, etc, as decided by states and local communities and as mapped by local skilling needs," it added.

Vocational activities on bagless days

The ministry stated during the bagless period they would intern with local vocational experts such as carpenters, gardeners, potters, etc. "Ten bagless days activities can be accommodated in any number of slots in an annual calendar. But it is advisable to keep two or three slots. While developing an annual work plan, all subject teachers may be involved. If necessary, indoor and outdoor activities may be clubbed in a day," the guidelines stated.

Among the recommended activities in the NCERT guidelines include a visit and survey of vegetable markets, survey and report writing on pet care, doodling, charity visits, kite making and flying, visiting a biogas plant and solar energy park, organising a book fair and sitting under a banyan tree.

Dedicated channels for Indian languages learning

Among other initiatives launched on the NEP 2020 anniversary were dedicated TV channels to facilitate Indian language learning, a Tamil channel; primers for early graders in 25 Indian languages; career guidance guidelines; National Mission for Mentoring and National Professional Standards for Teachers in braille and audiobooks; school innovation marathon by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and a book on graduation attributes and professional competencies.

"The four-year journey of NEP, 2020, has been about bringing in transformative change in the country's education system for nurturing a new generation of learners. NEP, 2020, stands as a symbol of hope for transforming the learning landscape, harnessing the country’s demographic dividend, empowering the population and driving socio-economic development," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a message.

"Implementation of NEP has made learning more vibrant and guided in making the country’s education more futuristic, rooted, global and outcome-oriented," he added.

