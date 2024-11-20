DUSU Election Result 2024 to be declared on THIS date! check all details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DUSU Election Result 2024 date announced

The University of Delhi is all set to announce the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2024-25 results. As per the information shared by Prof. Satyapal Singh, Chief Election Officer of DUSU Elections 2024-25, The counting of votes for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections 2024-25 will be done on November 25. Earlier, the results were expected to be announced on November 21. Initially, the results were expected to be announced on the next day of the election on September 28 but the high court stayed the counting, citing the need to restore the defaced property.

DUSU elections 2024 took place on September 27, wherein 1.45 lakh eligible candidates participated in the exam. According to the reports, this year's, the voter turnout was the lowest in over a decade.