DUSU election 2024 results to be announced on THIS date! details here

After a two-month delay, the date of releasing the DUSU election 2024 results has been decided. According to a university official, The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) 2024 election results will be announced on November 21. Initially, the results were scheduled for September 28 but were delayed due to defacement issues that prompted judicial intervention.

51,378 students cast their votes

The elections were held on September 27 in two phases. The first phase was for the students enrolled in day classes between 8.30 am and 1 pm, and the second was for those in evening classes between 3 pm and 7 pm. According to the data, out of 1.45 lakh eligible voters and 51,379 students cast their votes this year, marking the lowest turnout in at least 10 years.

The election had resulted in widespread defacement of public spaces by campaign materials. The Delhi High Court took cognizance of the matter and stayed the results until all defacement issues were addressed.

Vote counting to be conducted in Morning

According to an official, the vote counting for both the central panel and college representatives will start at 8:30 am on November 21 at the DU Conference Centre in the presence of an Election Commission team. Delhi University stored the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in a strong room at the examination department, monitored around the clock by a police team. The ballot boxes were kept safe in individual colleges.

Voting for DUSU's central panel, which includes the posts of president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary, was conducted using EVMs, while ballot papers were used for electing college representatives.

High court lifted stay on Monday

In a ruling on Monday, the High Court conditionally lifted the stay, allowing the counting to proceed if all campaign-related defacement was cleaned up. The court has allowed the university to announce the results on or before November 26, contingent on these conditions.

''Preparations are underway for the November 21 counting. Most of the cleaning work has already been completed. The EVMs and ballot papers will be opened in the presence of the Election Commission's team to maintain transparency,'' a Delhi University official said, reported PTI.

(with Inputs from PTI)