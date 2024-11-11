Monday, November 11, 2024
     
DUSU Election Result 2024: Delhi HC directs DU to start vote counting process before Nov 26

The Delhi High Court has ordered Delhi University and Students involved in a dispute to submit a report within 10 days, stating that the properties have been restored according to the court's directions.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2024 16:03 IST
DUSU Election Result 2024 date
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL DUSU Election Result 2024 soon

DUSU Election Result 2024: The High Court of Delhi has directed Delhi University to start the process of counting the votes for the recent DUSU elections on or before November 26. The bench led by the Chief Justice stipulated that this can only proceed once the University is satisfied that the public and private properties, which were defaced during the election campaign, are cleaned and repainted within a week. 

Additionally, the court instructed both Delhi University and the students involved to file a report with the High Court registry within 10 days, confirming that the properties have been restored as per the court’s directions. This decision came after hearing a petition filed by Prashant Manchanda, who raised concerns about the defacement of properties during the election period.

 

 

