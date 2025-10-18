Diwali, Kali Puja School Holidays 2025: Check state-wise school holiday dates ahead of festival of lights Diwali, Kali Puja School Holidays 2025: In some states, schools are already closed for Diwali festival, while in some states, students will enjoy the Diwali holiday next week. Check state-wise school closure list for Diwali, Kali Puja.

New Delhi:

The festival of lights, Diwali will be celebrated all over the country on Monday, October 20 and ahead of the Deepavali festival, various states have announced the holiday dates for schools, colleges, educational institutes. In some states, schools are already closed for Diwali festival, while in some states, students will enjoy the Diwali holiday next week.

Diwali, Kali Puja school holidays 2025: Check state-wise school holidays list

Diwali school holidays list

Delhi: The schools in the national capital, Delhi are likely to be closed October 20 for Diwali and October 22 for Govardhan Puja, as mentioned in the Directorate of Education (DoE) holiday calendar list.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Uttar Pradesh have announced Diwali holidays from October 20 to 23. The schools will be reopened on October 24. With a Sunday holiday on October 19, students in UP will enjoy a five-day break, giving them ample time to celebrate the festival of lights with family.

Rajasthan: Schools in Rajasthan will remain closed from October 13 to 24 for students to celebrate Diwali, offering students and teachers a total of 12 days off.

Bihar: Schools in Bihar will remain closed from October 18 to 29 to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja. The holiday period will extend for several days, as schools will remain closed not only for Diwali but also in preparation for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival. This extended break allows students to participate in the festive celebrations and rituals that follow Diwali.

Karnataka: Schools in Karnataka will remain closed till October 18 to allow teachers to take part in the state’s social and educational survey. Additionally, schools are likely to be closed on October 20 (Naraka Chaturdashi) and October 22 (Balipadyami/ Diwali).

Kali Puja school holidays list

West Bengal: The schools in West Bengal will remain closed till October 24 due to Puja vacation. The students are enjoying a month-long puja vacation which was started on September 24 due to natural calamities after the government advanced the Durga Puja vacation which was scheduled to start on September 26.

Odisha: The schools in Odisha are likely to be closed on October 20 for Deepavali, Kali Puja celebrations.

Assam: Assam is likely to announce school holiday on October 20 for Deepavali, Kali Puja celebrations.

Tripura: The schools in Tripura is likely to be closed on Monday, October 20 for the Kali Puja celebrations, though there is no official announcement.

