October School Holidays 2025: State-wise schools closure list on Diwali, Kali Puja, Bhai Dooj & Chhath Puja Diwali, Chhath Puja School Holidays 2025: Schools in various parts of India will be closed in coming weeks to celebrate Diwali, Chhath Puja, other major festivals. Check state-wise schools closure list.

New Delhi:

The month of October is packed with festivals and to celebrate schools will be closed state-wise for students. The upcoming major festivals in the month of October are- Diwali on October 20, Govardhan Puja- October 22, Bhai Dooj- October 23, Chhath Puja- October 27 and 28, 2025.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions in several parts of the country will be closed to celebrate the festivals; let's check school holiday calendars state-wise -

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Uttar Pradesh have announced Diwali holidays from October 20 to 23. The schools will be reopened on October 24. With a Sunday holiday on October 19, students in UP will enjoy a five-day break, giving them ample time to celebrate the festival of lights with family.

Rajasthan: Schools in Rajasthan will remain closed from October 13 to 24 for students to celebrate Diwali, offering students and teachers a total of 12 days off.

Delhi: Like last year, schools in Delhi is likely to be closed on October 20 for Diwali, October 22 for Govardhan Puja.

Bihar: Schools in Bihar will remain closed from October 18 to 29 to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja. The holiday period will extend for several days, as schools will remain closed not only for Diwali but also in preparation for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival. This extended break allows students to participate in the festive celebrations and rituals that follow Diwali.

West Bengal: The schools in West Bengal will remain closed till October 24 due to Puja vacation. The students are enjoying a month-long puja vacation which was started on September 24 due to natural calamities after the government advanced the Durga Puja vacation which was scheduled to start on September 26.

Karnataka: Schools in Karnataka will remain closed till October 18 to allow teachers to take part in the state’s social and educational survey. Additionally, schools are likely to be closed on October 20 (Naraka Chaturdashi) and October 22 (Balipadyami/ Diwali).

Jammu & Kashmir: Authorities in Jammu & Kashmir are keeping a close watch on weather conditions. Some areas in the Jammu Division are still experiencing irregular rainfall, which could impact school operations. Official announcements regarding school holidays will be issued based on the weather conditions. Parents and students should monitor local updates for the latest information.

Odisha: The schools in Odisha are likely to be closed on October 20 for Deepavali, Kali Puja celebrations.

Assam: Assam is likely to announce school holiday on October 20 for Deepavali, Kali Puja celebrations.