Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Stalin regarding his letter to PM Modi on NEP 2020: 'Rise above politics' In a letter to Stalin, Pradhan said the Tamil Nadu CM should think about the interests of young learners who will benefit from the new National Education Policy.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has written a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, asking him to reconsider the state's opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He stated that the NEP was designed to elevate India's education system to global standards while preserving and enhancing our linguistic and cultural diversity. He should not view this policy through a political lens.

What was said in the letter?

In his letter, Minister Pradhan wrote, "The letter sent to PM is a complete negation of the spirit of cooperative federalism promoted by the Modi government.

Hence, it is inappropriate for the state to view NEP 2020 with a myopic vision and spin progressive educational reforms into threats to sustain their political narratives."

On Tamil Nadu's opposition to the three-language formula, Pradhan clarified that the policy does not advocate the imposition of any language. "It is imperative that the state government rises above politics and prioritises policies that empower our students. The NEP 2020 is a transformative vision that seeks to elevate India's education system to global standards while preserving and strengthening our linguistic and cultural diversity. A central pillar of NEP 2020 is its respect for India's linguistic heritage. The policy ensures that every student has access to quality education in their mother tongue. There is no question of imposing any language on any state or community. One of the core objectives of the policy is to revive and strengthen the teaching of Indian languages, including Tamil, which have been gradually sidelined in formal education over the decades," the minister said.

The minister also hit out at the DMK government over its opposition to the NEP 2020. "The continued opposition to NEP 2020 for political reasons deprives students, teachers, and educational institutions in Tamil Nadu of the immense opportunities and resources that this policy offers. The policy is designed to be flexible, allowing states to customise its implementation to suit their unique educational needs," the minister wrote.

"I would request you to rise above political differences and look into the matter holistically, keeping in mind the interest of our young learners," the minister wrote to Stalin.

MK Stalin expresses concerns over Pradhan's previous statement

Meanwhile, on February 20, the Tamil Chief Minister wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the release of 'Samagra Shiksha' funds for the state. In the letter, the chief minister expressed his concerns over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statement that Tamil Nadu's 'Samagra Shiksha' funds would not be released until the state implements the 'three language' policy mentioned in NEP 2020.