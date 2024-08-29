Delhi University colleges set to start classes for new batch of students today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University

The first-year classes for various undergraduate programs for the academic year 2024-25 are beginning today, August 29. Several colleges conducted orientation programs on Wednesday to help students acclimatize to their new environment. The orientation programs included an introduction to campus life and provided an opportunity to meet college officials. The University of Delhi has enrolled nearly 68,000 students across 1,559 undergraduate programs offered by 69 colleges and departments after two rounds of admissions. This year, the university offered admission to 90,644 candidates, almost 19,000 more than its sanctioned capacity of 71,600 seats, to ensure all seats are optimally filled.

Admissions underway

The admission procedure for undergraduate programmes is underway. The varsity has scheduled a third round to admit students through performance-based programs and supernumerary quotas. These include quotas for children/widows of armed forces personnel (CW), extra-curricular activities (ECA), and sports. The schedule for this round will be announced soon.

Additionally, around 27,554 candidates were able to secure their preferred college and course combination this year, aligning with their higher preferences. There was an air of uncertainty in the admission process this year due to a delay in the announcement of the CUET results which were deferred amid allegations of irregularities. The session was originally slated to begin on August 1.

Several student organisations and teacher associations have raised concerns over the delay in beginning the academic calendar. They said it would shorten the students' vacation time and put an extra burden on teachers to finish the syllabus in less time.

