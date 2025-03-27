Delhi schools to introduce 'Science of Living' course, focus on moral values, yoga, AI | Details here As per a State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) official, the course will be for students from kindergarten to class 10, he said. The official said that the education department was also developing new courses focused on Artificial Intelligence.

Delhi school students will soon have a new addition to their curriculum -- elderly care, yoga, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and self-help. A new course titled "Science of Living" is set to be introduced, aiming to teach students various forms of meditation, including yoga, mindfulness, and stretching exercises, an official from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) confirmed.

This course will be implemented for students from kindergarten to class 10, providing them with essential life skills to enhance mental well-being and emotional intelligence. In addition, the education department is working on new courses centered around Artificial Intelligence to ensure students stay updated with modern technological advancements.

"As technology continues to evolve, the need to upgrade skills has become essential. To meet this demand, we are working on new courses and activities that will help students stay ahead in the tech-driven world," he said. Several existing schemes and courses are being revised with new elements to enhance their impact, he said.

Among them is the New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision, or NEV, which will introduce students to business-related activities, he said. The official added that NEV would be different from the Business Blasters programme and would offer a fresh set of activities. Another new programme, called 'Rashtraneeti', will be introduced for students across class to give them "practical" knowledge of governance, democracy, active citizenship, and policymaking, he added.

Delhi govt to provide free online coaching for CUET, NEET

Meanwhile, the Delhi government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BIG Institute to offer free crash courses to students for CUET and NEET preparation after Class 12. The agreement, signed between the Delhi Directorate of Education and BIG Institute, will provide free online coaching for NEET and CUET to 1.

63 lakh government school students. The signing took place in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi govt takes strict action against private schools for forcing students to buy books, other materials