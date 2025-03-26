Delhi govt takes strict action against private schools for forcing students to buy books, other materials The Delhi government has taken strict action against private schools, issuing orders to stop them from forcing students to purchase books, writing materials and uniforms from a specific vendor.

The Delhi government has taken strict action against private schools, issuing orders to stop them from forcing students to purchase books, writing materials and uniforms from a specific vendor. This order comes after receiving several complaints from the parents. The government emphasized that private schools should allow parents to buy the study and other materials from where they wish to purchase without any financial pressure.

On this matter, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said, "Admissions for the EWS category are underway. Many parents are complaining that they are forced to buy their children's course books and uniforms from the school itself. The price of these items is two to three times more than the market and they are harassed if they do not buy them... We have issued 9-10 point guidelines to the schools of Delhi"

What was said in the official order?

The official notice reads, ''It has been observed through newspapers/complaints from parents and other organisations that in various private unaided recognised schools of Delhi, students are being compelled to purchase educational materials such as books, guides, ties, belts, notebooks, uniform and bags from specific private vendors. This raises concerns, as students should have the freedom to choose their educational supplies. Additionally, in some cases, schools impose compulsory purchases, putting financial pressure on students families.''

''Considering these issues, it has been decided that schools must refrain from enforcing the purchase of specific educational materials from particular vendors. Instead, students should be free to buy these materials from their preferred sources at fair market prices. This directive aims to prevent commercial exploitation and ensure fair competition'', it added.

DOE instructs schools to release a list of prescribed books, educational materials, and other required items

The department of Education has instructed Private schools to maintain transparency about the required items. The department has asked schools to display a prescribed list of books, educational materials, and other required items in the school premises. The availability of these items at various locations should also be made known to students and parents. This information must be displayed prominently on school notice boards and the official website. Any private school found concealing this information may face legal consequences.

Delhi government shares helpline number

Schools violating these norms would have to face consequences under the BNS (Ban on Commercialization of Education) Act. For the ease of parents, the Delhi government has shared a helpline number for parents. To address the issue, they can file a complaint at a helpline number: 9818154069 and email: ddeac1@gmail.com.

