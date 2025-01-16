Are Delhi schools closed today? Check advisory as curbs under GRAP-4 reimposed amid rising pollution

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Delhi-NCR pollution: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed all schools to implement hybrid classes for students up to Class 9 and Class 11. This decision comes after the implementation of stage four restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to worsening air quality in the city.

The India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted that AQI may breach the 400 mark soon. As a result, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) instructed authorities in Delhi-NCR to immediately implement all measures under stages 3 and 4.

In a circular, the DoE stated, "All heads of government, government-aided, unaided private schools under DoE, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct hybrid classes for students up to Class 9 and 11, wherever online learning is feasible, effective immediately until further notice."

Schools shut in Gautam Buddh Nagar for two days

Meanwhile, in light of adverse weather conditions, all schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been ordered to remain closed for students of Classes 1 to 8. The directive has been issued by the District Basic Education Officer.

As per the official notification, schools will remain shut on January 16 and 17, 2025, to ensure the safety and well-being of students amidst the prevailing weather situation. Authorities have urged schools to adhere strictly to the order.

GRAP-4 reimposed amid rising pollution

The CAQM has decided to implement actions in Stage III (“Severe Air Quality”) and Stage IV (“Severe+” Air Quality) of the GRAP schedule, in addition to the ongoing Stage I and II measures. These actions are aimed at preventing further worsening of the air quality, with AQI levels threatening to exceed the critical 400-mark.

Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode. Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi, while Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services under Stage 4.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Also Read: Stricter pollution curbs under GRAP-4 reimposed in Delhi-NCR

Also Read: Dense fog grips Delhi: Commuters face trouble as visibility affected, 26 train services impacted