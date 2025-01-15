Stricter pollution curbs under GRAP-4 reimposed in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A pedestrian wearing a face mask at Kartavya Path as air quality continues to remain poor in New Delhi.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a central government body that monitors air quality in Delhi and NCR, has again issued stringent measures as air quality in the region continues to deteriorate. GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage 4 restrictions are in effect across Delhi and its suburbs, triggered by dense foggy conditions and rising pollutant levels.

The CAQM has decided to implement actions in Stage III (“Severe Air Quality”) and Stage IV (“Severe+” Air Quality) of the GRAP schedule, in addition to the ongoing Stage I and II measures. These actions are aimed at preventing further worsening of the air quality, with AQI levels threatening to exceed the critical 400-mark.

The committee on Delhi pollution has decided to “invoke ALL actions under Stage-III ('Severe Air Quality of Delhi) and also Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) of the extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force” in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air.

The committee's assessment revealed significant air quality degradation, with a variety of factors contributing to pollution levels. The CAQM confirmed that all elements of the GRAP schedule are being implemented, monitored and reviewed by relevant departments across the NCR to reduce impacts and ensure the implementation of the AQI.

Earlier this month, the CAQM lifted Stage-III restrictions after showing signs of improved air quality after rainfall in the region due to the Western Disturbance on January 12. But the restrictions are being reversed in response to new reports that pollution levels have worsened.

This move aligns with the Supreme Court’s directive issued in December 2024, which mandates the immediate escalation of GRAP measures if the AQI crosses critical thresholds, ensuring timely interventions to safeguard public health.

