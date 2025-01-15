Dense fog grips Delhi: Commuters face trouble as visibility affected, train and flight services impacted

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dense fog grips Delhi: Commuters face trouble.

New Delhi: Commuters faced trouble on their way to office for early morning shift as dense fog and cold wave gripped the national capital on Wednesday. Some of the commuters complained of reaching their office late due to the dense fog on the way. Apart from this, visibility in the national capital was also affected as a layer of dense fog engulfed the whole Delhi-NCR. Train and flight services were also impacted due to the fog situation.

Cold wave grips North India

The development comes as many parts of North India continued to have chilly weather with foggy skies. In the national capital, the temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Tuesday. The air quality in the city was recorded as 'poor' with AQI logged at 252, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Train, flight services impacted due to dense fog

Earlier this week, dense fog disrupted flight and train services in Delhi. According to the Indian Railways, 25 trains to Delhi were running late due to fog conditions in the national capital and parts of north India on Sunday. Some of the trains running late were Purushottam Superfast Express, Farakka Express, Anvt Humsafar and S Kranti Superfast Express.

As cold waves gripped the national capital, some flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. A thin layer of fog blanketed the Akshardham Temple and the Mayur Vihar area as the cold wave continued in the national capital.

Cold wave affects several districts of Rajasthan

Meanwhile, a cold wave and winter conditions have affected most districts of Rajasthan, with Jaipur experiencing heavy fog this morning. The cold had a significant impact on public life, reducing visibility to very low levels due to the fog. As a result, drivers had to use their headlights while driving early in the morning, and people were seen huddling around bonfires to keep warm.

The minimum temperature in Mount Abu in the state dropped to -1 degree Celsius, leaving residents and tourists with a chill. The harsh cold has been intensifying since late night, giving way to a severe cold wave.

For the past few days, the cold has been biting, with significant fluctuations in the minimum temperature observed in the second week of the year. However, following the cold wave on Sunday, the effects of the severe cold were widespread and intense on Monday.

On Monday morning, the minimum temperature in Mount Abu was recorded at -1 degree Celsius, making the hill station feel bitterly cold. As a result, a thick layer of frost formed on vehicle windshields and grasslands. Tourists visiting Mount Abu to experience the harsh winter also felt the chill on the day of Makar Sankranti in January.