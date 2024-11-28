Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025: Dates to remember, eligibility, age criteria, documents, more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025-26 begins

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025: The admission process for nursery, kindergarten and class 1 in around 1,741 private schools in Delhi for the 2025-26 academic session has started today, November 28. According to the notice released by the Delhi government’s Department of Education (DoE), the last date to submit the application forms is December 20, and the first general admission lists will be published on January 17, 2025.

Most of the private schools have listed their admission criteria on their respective official websites. The criteria include distance, and proximity to schools, whereas girl child, single girl child, siblings, and single parents are the other criteria on the list. Some schools have added criteria for Sikh and Christian minorities, economically disadvantaged groups, and parents with physical disabilities.

25 per cent seats are reserved

Private schools have been directed to r allocate 25 per cent of their seats for students from the EWS/DG categories as well as for children with disabilities. Separate admission lists will be published for these categories, according to the circular.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025: Dates to remember

Particulars Dates Uploading criteria and points for admission November 25 Application Forms and Admission Start Date November 28 Last date for submitting application forms December 20 Uploading details of applicants January 3, 2025 Uploading marks allocated to applicants January 10, 2025 First list of selected children (with waiting list) January 17, 2025 Resolution of parent queries (for first list) January 18 - 27, 2025 Second list of selected children (if any) February 3, 2025 Resolution of parent queries (for second list) February 5 - 11, 2025 Subsequent list of admissions (if any) February 26, 2025 closure of the admission process March 14, 2025

Who is eligible?

According to the guidelines, the minimum age of the children applying for Nursery admission should be three years. For Pre-Primary, the age should be four years and for class 1, the age of the child should be five years as of March 31, 2025. The upper age limit for each class has also been defined. For nursery, the children must be less than 4 years as on March 31st of the year in which admission is sought. For pre-primary, the age of the candidate must be less than 5 years as on March 31st and For Class 1st, the age of the children should be less than 06 years.

Documents Required

The list of documents required for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS):

Income certificate issued by a revenue officer not below the rank of Tehsildar or BPL/AAY/ Food Security Card issued by Food and Civil Supply

For DG: