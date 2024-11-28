Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025 begins today in over 1,700 private schools: When will registrations close?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025 begins today

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has commenced the registration process for enrolling children in Delhi's private, unaided, recognized schools for nursery, kindergarten (KG), and first grade effective November 28. A total of approximately 1,741 schools are accepting applications. Admission criteria and application forms have been shared on the schools' official websites. Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their children in these classes should visit the respective private schools' official websites. The deadline for online applications is December 20, and the first general admission list will be published on January 17, 2025.

Important points:

Proximity to the school is crucial for nursery admissions. Additional criteria include being the only child, being a girl, having siblings already enrolled, or being a child of a single parent. Special considerations exist for Sikh and Christian minority groups, economically disadvantaged families, and parents with disabilities.

Private and unaided recognized schools implement a 100-point admission system that allocates scores based on various factors. In most schools, proximity to the neighbourhood takes precedence, with the following points distribution: 50 points for residences within 6 km of the school, 40 points for those between 6 and 8 km away, and 30 points for those located 8 to 15 km from the school.