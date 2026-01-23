Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27: First merit list today; check tie-breaking policy Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27: Parents, and guardians who registered their children for nursery, kindergarten, or class 1 for admission to the academic year 2026-27 can check the merit list on the website of private schools.

New Delhi:

The private schools in Delhi will release the first merit list for nursery admission 2026-27 today, January 23. Parents, and guardians who registered their children for nursery, kindergarten, or class 1 for admission to the academic year 2026-27 can check the merit list on the website of private schools. The respective schools will also release the merit list and the waiting list, which will be displayed on the school notice board.

In order to download Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27 first merit list, parents, and guardians will have to use their login credentials such as registration number, and date of birth on the login dashboard. The Delhi Nursery admission 2026-27 merit list will be prepared based on various factors, such as the child's age, sibling status, parent’s alumni status, and proximity of the school to the child’s residence.

This year, around 1,741 private schools are participating in the Delhi Nursery admission process.

Distance from school criteria in merit list

50 points for homes located within 6 kilometres of the school.

40 points for homes situated between 6 and 8 kilometres away.

30 points for homes that are 8 to 15 kilometres away.

Lottery process

The department shall conduct a computerized draw of lots for admission of EWS/DG/CWSN category students in the r/o all the parents unaided recognized schools and freeship category students in r/o all the private unaided recognized schools running on government allotted land and regulated by Directorate of Education.

Tie-breaking policy

In case of a tie among children, a draw of lots will be conducted. The lots will be drawn either using a computerized system or by drawing slips in the presence of parents. The draw will be recorded on video, and the footage will be retained by the school.

For details on Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27, please visit the official website- edudel.nic.in.