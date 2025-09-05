Delhi govt revises schedule for CM Shri School admission test, check new dates here CM Shri Schools are a new initiative of the Delhi government aimed at strengthening public education and providing students with access to modern, well-equipped institutions. These schools are designed on the lines of the Centre's PM Shri Schools and aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has announced a revised schedule for admissions to its newly launched CM Shri Schools, pushing the entrance test and related dates ahead by nearly two weeks. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said that admit cards will now be released on September 10 while the admission test for Classes 6, 7 and 8 will be held on September 13. Earlier, the test was scheduled for September 6 and admit cards were to be issued on August 23. According to officials, the admission test will follow a bilingual OMR-based format and will assess students on Hindi, English, General Awareness, Mental Ability and Numerical Aptitude. The examination will last for 150 minutes with additional time allotted for children with special needs to ensure fairness and accessibility.

Result announcement and admission timeline

The Directorate of Education confirmed that the final list of selected students will be published on September 20. Following the declaration, admissions will be completed by mid-September, it added. It stated that CM Shri Schools are a new initiative of the Delhi government aimed at strengthening public education and providing students with access to modern, well-equipped institutions.

Initiative launched with Rs 100 crore

Announced in the 2025-26 state budget with an allocation of Rs 100 crore, these schools are designed on the lines of the Centre's PM Shri Schools and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Half of the seats will be reserved for students from government and government-aided schools, including those under the DoE, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Students from marginalised categories such as SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer) and children with special needs will get 5 per cent relaxation in eligibility criteria.

Modern facilities with focus on sustainability

Each CM Shri School will feature advanced infrastructure such as AI-powered libraries, smart classrooms with augmented and virtual reality tools, biometric attendance systems and robotics labs. The institutions are also planned to run on solar energy and follow zero-waste practices, integrating sustainability into everyday schooling. The curriculum will follow the NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023, focusing on experiential and inquiry-based learning. With the phasing out of the Delhi Board of School Education, the new schools will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education.

(With PTI inputs)

