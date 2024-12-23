Delhi govt tightens rules to prevent admission of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in schools

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The Directorate of Education has issued a circular on document verification during admission.

The Delhi government has issued strict directives to prevent the admission of illegal Bangladeshi migrants into schools, emphasising thorough verification of documents during the admission process. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed all government, government-aided, and private recognized schools to ensure stringent checks on documentation for student admissions.

The directive aims to enhance transparency and take strict measures against the illegal admission of children of unauthorised Bangladeshi immigrants. According to a circular, "Schools must ensure strict admission procedures, verification of students' documentation to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migrants' enrollment, implementation of greater scrutiny to detect and prevent unauthorised admissions of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, in particular."

It also directed all heads of government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools to refer cases to the local police and the revenue authority in case of doubts. Additionally, District/Zone Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) have been asked to submit weekly reports of such cases to the DoE’s school branch headquarters. This measure underscores the government’s focus on ensuring accountability and preventing misuse of the school admission system.

Police train school teachers to deal with bomb threats

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday trained teachers and school staff in dealing with such crises with frequent hoax bomb threats triggering panic among school authorities. Police organised a seminar in collaboration with the Education Department for teachers of all government and private schools, an official said. The training session also covered awareness about cybercrimes. This comes as multiple schools in Delhi have received hoax bomb threats in the last 10 days. The threats disrupted classes and triggered multi-agency search operations.

