Delhi government schools to start pre-vocational classes for 6 to 8, details here

In a significant development, the Delhi Directorate of Education has announced the launch of a pre-vocational education programme for students studying in classes 6 to 8 in government schools of Delhi, starting from the academic year 2025-26 in line with the National Education Policy. According to the circular, 'Kaushal Bodh' will be introduced as a distinct subject for Class 6 in the first phase, followed by Classes 7 and 8 in subsequent years. The main objective of this initiative is to equip students with essential life skills and vocational awareness.

Curriculum focuses on three categories

The curriculum has been aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. The curriculum is divided into three categories: Work with Life Forms, Work with Machines and Materials, and Work in Human Services. Students will have to complete three projects each year, one from each of the three categories.

Hands-on learning

This programme will help students to learn through various activities such as organic farming, pottery, carpentry, cooking with millets, embroidery, and basic electrical work. Teachers will guide students in carrying out tasks safely, collaborating in groups, and applying their learning in practical settings, it said.

Assessment via tests

The performance of each student will be assessed based on written tests, oral presentations, activity books, portfolios, and teacher observations, with a total of 110 hours allocated annually for these activities.

Teachers to guide students

The department instructed the heads of schools to oversee project execution, support teacher training and ensuring the integration of vocational education in the school environment. Regular teachers will be responsible for guiding students in skill-based tasks, facilitating assessments, and connecting classroom learning to real-world applications, the circular read.

Kaushal Melas to be organised

The Education Department will also organise 'Kaushal Melas' to showcase student projects and encourage participation in demonstrations under expert supervision, it said.

It added that this vocational education will enhance students' problem-solving abilities, foster teamwork, and develop foundational skills for future vocational paths.

