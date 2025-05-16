Delhi: DPS Dwarka defies DOE order, 32 students barred again from attending classes due to non-payment of fees Despite the Delhi Directorate of Education's directive not to deny education due to fee issues, the school deployed bouncers to block students, including girls, from entering the premises. Parents have approached the Delhi High Court, filing a contempt case.

New Delhi:

In a shocking turn of events, 32 students were turned away from Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka, due to alleged non-payment of fees. Despite the Delhi Directorate of Education's directive to prioritise education over fee disputes, the school deployed bouncers to block students from entering the premises. The situation took a disturbing turn when male bouncers allegedly touched and stopped girl students from entering the school. Parents were outraged, and some accused the school of harassment. The controversy deepened as parents approached the Delhi High Court, filing a contempt case against the school. The court will hear the matter today, May 16.

32 students barred from attending classes

Due to non-payment of unauthorised fees, the DPS Dwarka removed the names of 32 students and did not allow them to enter the school. Despite the latest order of the Directorate of Education, they were not allowed to enter the school premises. Bouncers have also been deployed outside the school by the school administration.

Bouncers deployed outside schools

To bar the students from entering the school premises, the school has deployed bouncers to block students, including girls. The situation took a disturbing turn when male bouncers allegedly touched and stopped girl students from entering the school. Parents were outraged, and some accused the school of harassment. The school also prevented parents from attending a Parent-Teacher Meeting. The controversy deepened as parents approached the Delhi High Court, filing a contempt case against the school.

AAP leader Atishi intervenes

In response to the escalating situation, AAP leader Atishi wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, highlighting the plight of the students and parents. As the story unfolds, questions arise about the school's actions and the impact on the students' education. Will the school reconsider its stance, or will the court intervene to resolve the matter?

On Thursday, more than 100 parents approached the Delhi High Court with serious allegations against the Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka, claiming that the school has expelled students and used coercive methods to collect unapproved fees from parents refusing to pay them. The school has resorted to unhealthy, dishonest, and inhumane practices by employing bouncers to control children more aggressively than teachers. The parents have demanded protection for their children amid the ongoing fee hike issue at DPS Dwarka and requested its takeover by the government and the Lieutenant Governor.

The parents alleged that the school has consistently forced families to pay unauthorised fees, increasing the fee by Rs 7,000 a month and then raising it by an additional Rs 9,000 monthly, reported PTI. Those unable to pay the demanded amount were subjected to punitive actions. These included the deployment of bouncers on school grounds, confining students to the library, restricting their access to the canteen, and even monitoring their restroom usage. Students were allegedly removed from the school’s rolls without prior notice and sent home on buses without informing their parents.

