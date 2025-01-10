DEE Assam Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 4,500 LP, UP teacher posts - here's eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY DEE Assam Recruitment 2025 notification out

DEE Assam Recruitment 2024: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam has released a notice for recruitment to the teaching positions in Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools. Candidates interested in applying for the above positions can do so through the official website, dee.assam.gov.in. Registration window for the abovementioned positions will remain available from February 12 to March 31.

4,500 vacancies to be filled

This recruitment aims to recruit a total of 4,500 vacancies, of which, 2900 vacancies are for Assistant Teachers at lower primary schools and the remaining 1,600 positions for Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers at Upper Primary Schools.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary School: Candidates having Graduation with a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education with Assam TET or Central TET for Lower Primary will also be eligible to apply. However, no marks will be allocated against Graduation.

Candidates having Graduation with a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education with Assam TET or Central TET for Lower Primary will also be eligible to apply. However, no marks will be allocated against Graduation. Assistant Teacher for Upper Primary School: Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent), Graduate from the UGC-recognized University, and Assam TET or Central TET for Upper Primary School.

Age Limit - The candidate should be between 18 and 40 years as of January 1. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories. Candidates who have more than two living children after January 1, 2021, are not eligible to participate in this recruitment procedure.

Salary - Pay Band – 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per “The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019”.

How to apply?

The eligible candidates shall apply online in the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e. https://dee.assam.gov.in. from 10:00 AM of 15th February, 2025 to 05:00 PM of 31st March, 2025. No offline application will be accepted.