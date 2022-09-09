CUET-UG results to be announced by September 15, or even earlier: UGC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CUET-UG results to be announced by September 15, or even earlier

CUET UG results: The National Testing Agency on Friday announced that the exam results for CUET-UG exam will be announced on September 15. As per UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the results could even be announced earlier.

"All participating Universities should keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score." he said today.

Meanwhile, no formal decision has been taken on the merger of the medical entrance exam NEET and engineering entrance test JEE with CUET-UG and nothing will be imposed on students, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar's comments came two days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there are no plans to merge JEE and NEET with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the next two years.

The debut edition of CUET-UG began in July and has been marred with glitches prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel exams at multiple centers.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh.