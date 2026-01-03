CUET UG application process 2026 begins at cuet.nta.nic.in; check exam date, details CUET UG application process 2026: CUET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held between May 11 and 31, 2026. CUET UG application process 2026 will be closed on January 30, know how to apply at cuet.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) application process 2026 has started, the candidates can apply for CUET UG 2026 on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for CUET UG 2026 is January 30, while the last date of successful transaction of fee is January 31.

CUET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held between May 11 and 31, 2026. The CUET UG application form correction window will be opened between February 2 and 4, 2026.

Candidates applying for CUET UG 2026 should note the following instructions before submitting their application forms-

Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) - 2026 through the online mode only on the website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents/guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered email address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

Who can apply?

For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2026, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2026 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2026 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfil the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

When will NTA conduct CUET UG 2026 exam?

According to the official brochure, CUET UG 2025 exam will be conducted from May 11 and 31 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the academic session 2026-27. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For details on CUET UG 2026, please visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.