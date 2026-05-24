CUET-UG 2026, scheduled for May 28, postponed; revised dates to be announced soon

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Sunday that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026, which was scheduled to be held on May 28, has been postponed in view of Bakrid or Eid al-Adha, which will be a holiday as per a notification of the government.

In its notification, the agency said revised dates for the affected candidates will be announced shortly. It also advised the students to keep checking its websites, nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in, for updates.

The candidates can also reach out to the NTA at 011-40759000 or on email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for further queries.

"In light of the DoPT O.M. No. F. No. 12/3/2023-JCA dated 22.05.2026 regarding the change in the date of the holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), and in continuation of the Public Notice dated 05 May 2026, it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed," the NTA's notification read.

NTA's advisory for dress code

The NTA had earlier issued an advisory for candidates for the CUET-UG 2026, providing details about the dress code and permissible items at examination centres.

It also noted that the examination -- which will be conducted in 13 Indian languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) -- would be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, adding that students would only be allowed to carry transparent water bottles to the examination centres.

"It is emphasised that religious threads such as 'kalava' are allowed," the NTA said, while noting that candidates can wear articles or objects of faith, subject to reporting at the centre well in advance to enable frisking.

The advisory further stated that white light clothing is preferred and candidates may wear woollens if required, subject to reporting early for frisking. Normal shoes, slippers and low heels are preferred footwear for candidates appearing in the examination, it added.

ALSO READ - CBSE extends last date for obtaining 12th scanned copies of answer books