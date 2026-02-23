CUET UG 2026 registration window reopens: Here's direct link and step-by-step process to apply

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The exam will likely be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 11 and May 31, 2026.

CUET UG application window reopened till February 26

Acting on requests from candidates, the NTA has opened a special reapplication window. The reopened portal will be available from the afternoon of February 23 until 11:50 pm on February 26, 2026.

Candidates who missed the earlier deadlines can use this one-time opportunity to complete their registration and pay the application fee within the specified period. Applicants are advised to submit their forms well before the closing time to avoid last-minute issues.

How to apply?

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on CUET UG registration 2026 link

Register using basic details and create login credentials.

Fill the CUET UG application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay CUET UG application fee and click on submit

Save CUET UG registration form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

No correction window after submission

NTA has clearly stated that this extended time is a special arrangement and no corrections will be made after the application form is submitted. Therefore, candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details entered during the online registration process to ensure they are correct and complete before final submission.

It may be noted that the online application process was initially open from January 3, 2026, to January 30, 2026, and the last date for fee payment was January 31, 2026 (till 11:50 PM). Subsequently, the deadline was extended to February 4, 2026, and the fee payment window remained open until February 7, 2026.

CUET UG eligibility criteria 2026

For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2026, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2026 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2026 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfil the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

CUET UG application fee 2026

The CUET UG application fee for general category students is Rs 1,000, OBC-NCL/ EWS- Rs 900, SC / ST / PwBD / Third Gender- Rs 800, Centres outside India- Rs 4,500.

CUET UG exam date 2026

CUET UG exam 2026 will be conducted from May 11 and 31 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the academic session 2026-27. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For details on CUET UG 2026, please visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

