UGC releases 'fake universities' list; Delhi tops with 12 institutes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released state-wise list of fake universities as on February 2026. Delhi has the highest number of fake universities with 12 institutes, followed by Uttar Pradesh - four institutes, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and West Bengal have two each. Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand have a fake university each.
List of fake universities in India
Delhi
- World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), No. 201, 2nd Floor, Best Business Park, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, New Delhi – 110034
- Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur
- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS), Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur – 110036
- Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj
- United Nations University, Delhi
- Vocational University, Delhi
- ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110008
- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot – 110033
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini – 110085
- National Institute of Management Solution, B-1/1, Janakpuri, New Delhi
- Mountain Institute of Management & Technology, 109, Madhuban Building, 55, Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110019.
Uttar Pradesh
- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj (Allahabad)
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh
- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow – 227105
- Mahamaya Technical University, P.O. Maharishi Nagar, District Gautam Buddha Nagar, Opp. Sector 110, Noida – 201304.
Andhra Pradesh
- Christ New Testament Deemed University, 32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur – 522002; Also at: Flat No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur – 522002
- Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam – 530016.
Karnataka
- Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Near S.K. Choultry, Devanur Main Road, Vijaya Nagara, Tumkur – 572102
- Global Human Peace University, #1035, 4th Block, Near Golden Heights, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru – 560010.
Kerala
- International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode – 673571
- St. John’s University, Kishanattam.
Maharashtra
- Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
- National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Tadwal, Tal. Akkalkot, District Solapur.
Puducherry
- Usha Latchumanan College of Education, T.V. Malai Road, Vazhapadiyar Nagar, Thirukkanur
- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road – 605009.
West Bengal
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech Inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpukur, Kolkata – 700063.
Rajasthan
Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Mansa Chowk, Bhiwadi, District Alwar
Jharkhand
Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Bhaskar Path, New Pundag, Masibari, Ranchi – 834007
Haryana
Magic & Art University, 308A, Dashmesh Plaza, Mathura Road, Faridabad
Arunachal Pradesh
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 130/A, Secretariat S.O. – 791111.
The fake universities list is available on the official website- www.ugc.gov.in.