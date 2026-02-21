UGC releases 'fake universities' list; Delhi tops with 12 institutes

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released state-wise list of fake universities as on February 2026. Delhi has the highest number of fake universities with 12 institutes, followed by Uttar Pradesh - four institutes, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and West Bengal have two each. Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand have a fake university each.

List of fake universities in India

Delhi

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), No. 201, 2nd Floor, Best Business Park, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, New Delhi – 110034

Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS), Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur – 110036

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110008

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot – 110033

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini – 110085

National Institute of Management Solution, B-1/1, Janakpuri, New Delhi

Mountain Institute of Management & Technology, 109, Madhuban Building, 55, Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110019.

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj (Allahabad)

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow – 227105

Mahamaya Technical University, P.O. Maharishi Nagar, District Gautam Buddha Nagar, Opp. Sector 110, Noida – 201304.

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, 32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur – 522002; Also at: Flat No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur – 522002

Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam – 530016.

Karnataka

Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Near S.K. Choultry, Devanur Main Road, Vijaya Nagara, Tumkur – 572102

Global Human Peace University, #1035, 4th Block, Near Golden Heights, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru – 560010.

Kerala

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode – 673571

St. John’s University, Kishanattam.

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Tadwal, Tal. Akkalkot, District Solapur.

Puducherry

Usha Latchumanan College of Education, T.V. Malai Road, Vazhapadiyar Nagar, Thirukkanur

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road – 605009.

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech Inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpukur, Kolkata – 700063.

Rajasthan

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Mansa Chowk, Bhiwadi, District Alwar

Jharkhand

Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Bhaskar Path, New Pundag, Masibari, Ranchi – 834007

Haryana

Magic & Art University, 308A, Dashmesh Plaza, Mathura Road, Faridabad

Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 130/A, Secretariat S.O. – 791111.

The fake universities list is available on the official website- www.ugc.gov.in.