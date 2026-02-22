GATE answer key 2026 out at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; know how to download, raise objections

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) answer key 2026 has been released on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The students can check and download GATE answer key 2026 on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The GATE answer key download login credentials are- enrolment ID or email address and password. GATE was held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15.

How to download GATE answer key 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

The candidates can check and download GATE answer key 2026 on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in, once released.

How to raise objections on GATE answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on GATE answer key 2026. To raise objections on GATE answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials - enrolment ID or email address and password. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save GATE answer key PDF and take a print out.

GATE result date 2026

GATE result 2026 will be announced soon on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The candidates can check GATE result on the official portal - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and download scorecard PDF.

GATE is an entrance exam conducted in India for admission to technical postgraduate programmes that assess candidate's understanding of various undergraduate subjects. It serves as a gateway for admissions to postgraduate programs like M.Tech, M.E. and direct PhD programmes in prestigious such as IITs, NITs, and IISc. Additionally, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) utilize the GATE score for recruitment purposes.

For details on GATE 2026, please visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.