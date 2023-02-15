CBSE CTET answer key 2023 released on ctet.nic.in, READ about objection window, download and passing marks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 released on ctet.nic.in, READ DETAILS about download, objection window and passing marks.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CTET Answer Key 2023 on February 14 (Tuesday). Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official site at ctet.nic.in.

When was examination conducted?

CTET 2023 exam was conducted by the CBSE from December 28, 2022 to February 7, 2023. CBSE board released the official answer keys within seven days.

The CTET Answer Key 2023 released by the CBSE is provisional in nature and any candidate who has any objections about the validity of the answer key can challenge it.

KNOW ABOUT 'OBJECTION WINDOW' :

The objection window link has also been activated on the official website. In case any candidate are not satisfied with the answer key, they have to click on the link on the website. Select the question and raise the objection. The last date to raise objections or challenge the answer key is till February 17 (Friday).

Fee structure for objection window :

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 as prescribed fee per question challenged. The payment of the prescribed fees should be done through Credit/Debit Card by February 17. The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject experts.

How to raise objections? | KNOW WHOLE PROCESS STEP BY STEP:

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in Click on challenge submission link available on the home page Select the question and click on select for challenge Select the answer option and click on submit Make the payment of fees and click on submit Your challenge has been submitted

Final CTET marksheet:

CTET Marks will be uploaded on the website of the board. CTET Score Card 2023 is expected in the month of March 2023. Those who clear the CTET Paper 1 will be able to apply for the Primary Teacher Posts for Class 1 to 5 and those who clear CTET Paper 2 are eligible to apply for TGT Posts.

