CTET Exams 2022 full schedule here | Check latest updates on admit cards for Jan and Feb session

CTET Exams 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Exams 2022 date. Candidates who applied for the CTET 2022 can now check and download the exam schedule from the official website. As per the schedule, the CTET 2022 exam started yesterday, December 28, 2022. The second exam for the CTET 2022 December session is held today. According to the official notice of the board, the CTET 2022 exam will end on February 07, 2023. CTET 2022 January and February session exams will be conducted on January 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, February 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7, 2023 as per the official notice of the board.

CTET 2022 Admit Card

As the date sheet for CTET 2022 is out now, the board released the admit card for the December session exam. CBSE will soon release the admit card for the remaining session. Candidates are now advised to visit the official website regularly to stay updated about the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without admit card.

Know how to check and download the CTET exam 2022 date sheet:

Step 1. Go to the official website of CTET- ctet.nic.in. Step 2. On the homepage, scroll down to 'Public Notices.' Step 3. In this section, click on the link 'CTET 2022 Exam Date.' Step 4. Check and download the CTET 2022 Exam Date pdf file.

How to download the CTET Exam 2022, Admit Card:

Step 1. Visit the official website of CTET- ctet.nic.in. Step 2. Go to the 'Candidate Activity' on the homepage. Step 3. Click on the link 'Download Admit Card for CTET Jan23 or Feb23.' Step 4. You will be directed to a new page. Step 5. key your registration number, Date of Birth and security pin. Step 6. Submit the details and your admit card will be displayed. Step 7. Download your admit card and take a printout.

As per the official notice, the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted in CBT mode.

